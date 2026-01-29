OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Fire Department conducted hands-on ice rescue training on local bay waters today as freezing temperatures continue to impact Delmarva.
Those frigid temperatures and wintry weather can cause ice to form on bodies of water. OCFD says that while ice may appear solid, ice thickness can vary greatly across its surface. Even a small patch of weak ice can break and lead to a life-threatening emergency. The Department urges the public to stay off all frozen waterways and reminds parents of the importance of speaking to children about the danger posed by ice.
WBOC spoke to OCFD PIO Ryan Whittington during their training today. "With temperatures being as frigid as they are, we're starting to see ice around Delmarva on ditches, on bays, lagoons, canals. And we want to remind folks that no ice is safe ice. And parents really need to have a direct conversation with their children and making sure that their children understand, do not go explore on ice," he said.
It's also important that pet owners remain vigilant, according to the OCFD. They say dogs are often drawn to ice because of birds and other wildlife on the surface, scents that may drift across the ice, or they may simply run onto the ice while playing. Pets can fall through thin ice and become trapped in the frigid water below. Oftentimes, owners who attempt a rescue of their pets become victims themselves and require rescue.
If a pet or other person falls through the ice, OCFD reminds the public to call 911 right away and wait for trained responders. "Tell them that help is on the way and try to reach something to them, throw something to them, such as rope. And then if you have a boat or something like that, you can row out to them," Whittington said. "Whatever you do, do not attempt to make an ice rescue yourself unless you're trained because then we could see ourselves with two victims and more as people try to make those rescues."
In the case that an emergency rescue is needed, OCFD is ensuring their personnel stay prepared with trainings like the one held today. "This is always important as we get closer to the frigid temperatures and ice begins to form, that we really take time to perfect our ice rescue skills. It's not something that we do often. So should something happen, should someone go out on the ice or an animal, our fire department employees will deploy firefighters and EMS clinicians and will make rescues to bring people in," Whittington said of the training. He adds preparedness is important as "when someone is submerged in ice or falls through ice, seconds truly matter."
OCFD reminds the public that no ice is safe ice, and it's best to stay back and stay away. In an emergency, always call 911.