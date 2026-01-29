Weather Alert

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... ...EXTREME COLD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 0 expected. For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 5 to 10 below possible. * WHERE...Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties. * WHEN...For the Cold Weather Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday. For the Extreme Cold Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. An extended period of freezing temperatures could cause ruptured water pipes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&