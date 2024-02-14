OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) has announced they may no longer be employing seasonal officers after this summer.
According to Ocean City Police, a steady decline in seasonal officer interest, nationwide police reforms, and potential changes to the Maryland police certification process have led the Department to consider transitioning away from the seasonal officer program, a move the Department calls a "monumental change."
Ocean City Police say interest in law enforcement has seen a decline, causing agencies to compete against each other in recruitment from smaller applicant pools. College students are now progressing straight into full-time police positions instead of beginning as seasonal officers to boost their resume and experience, according to the Department.
Neighbors and visitors can still expect to see seasonal officers and public safety aides in Ocean City this summer, according to OCPD. Though as Ocean City grows and becomes a year-round destination, Ocean City Police say they recognize a need to shift focus to full-time law enforcement help.
"We are thankful for the continued support from the Mayor and City Council," said Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro. "With their full support, we are looking to add additional full-time police officer positions to ensure the Town of Ocean City remains the safe and family-friendly destination it is known for."
The Department has requested the Town of Ocean City allow for more personnel and bolster recruiting efforts as the Town finalizes its 2025 budget.
“The Seasonal Police Officer Program has created countless legacies for many of our own police officers and law enforcement professionals nationwide,” OCPD said in a statement. “It is our time to close that door and create new legacies in Ocean City with additional full-time police officers and seasonal Public Safety Aides. Working together, we will ensure the Town of Ocean City remains safe and somewhere to smile about.”