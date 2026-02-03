Ocean City Swears In Josh Bunting as Fire Chief

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Fire Department has sworn in Josh Bunting as fire chief after his recommendation by City Manager Terry McGean and approval from the mayor and City Council.
McGean said Bunting’s experience as both an Ocean City volunteer firefighter and the city’s fire marshal makes him well suited for the role.
“His entire career has been dedicated to the health and safety of our residents, visitors, and our volunteer and professional firefighters and EMTs,” McGean said in a statement. “I look forward to working with him to continue the Ocean City Fire Department’s tradition of high standards and professionalism.”
Under Bunting’s leadership, priorities are expected to include operational readiness, firefighter and paramedic wellness, recruitment and retention, and maintaining rapid emergency response.
“I’m incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to serve as fire chief,” Bunting said. “This department’s strength has always been its people. I look forward to working alongside our talented career and volunteer members to support one another, serve our community and continue moving the department forward together.”
Mayor Rick Meehan said Bunting understands the public safety needs of a coastal community and brings a collaborative leadership style to the position.