Weather Alert

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY... ...EXTREME COLD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 3 below expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 6 below possible. * WHERE...Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties. * WHEN...For the Cold Weather Advisory, from 1 AM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 PM Saturday to 4 PM EST Sunday. For the Extreme Cold Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&