OCEAN CITY, Md. - The National Weather Service has placed Ocean City under a winter storm watch. A winter storm is expected to impact the area beginning the afternoon of Saturday, January 31 through the morning of Sunday, February 1.
Snow is expected to start early in the afternoon Saturday. In Ocean City, snow totals of 3 to 4 inches are possible in the area of Ocean City, officials say. Strong winds are also likely to make an impact, with gusts reaching up to 45 miles per hour. Cold Weather Advisories will stay in effect until early Saturday evening. This turns into an Extreme Cold Watch in effect from Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Ocean City officials urge the public to take this storm seriously and prepare now before it hits. They offer the following winter storm safety tips.
Before the storm:
- Stock up on emergency supplies such as food, water, medications, flashlights and batteries
- Fuel cars and refill windshield wiper fluid
- Place emergency kits in cars
- Charge mobile devices and backup batteries
During the storm:
- Avoid travel if possible and stay off the roads during periods of snow and ice
- Monitor weather updates and communications from town officials
- Use heating devices safely and never use generators or grills indoors
After the storm:
- Stay off icy roads and sidewalks
- Watch for downed power lines and report outages to your utility provider
- Check on neighbors, especially seniors and those with special needs
Ocean City officials say they will continue to share updates on social media as conditions evolve.