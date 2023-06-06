OCEAN PINES, Md. - Ocean Pines announced two important community members were leaving their positions today.
The first announcement came earlier today with the news that Board Director Frank Daly was leaving. According to a statement from Ocean Pines Pines Association President Doug Parks, Daly had sold his home in Ocean Pines to move to Florida. Governing documents of the Association stipulate Board members must be a homeowner within the Pines. Daly’s resignation was effective immediately.
“I can speak for the rest of the Directors in thanking Frank for the work he has done during his tenure on the Board and appreciating the years of service he has devoted to the Ocean Pines community,” Parks said of Daly. “We extend best wishes to Frank and Irene in their new endeavors.”
The second came later this afternoon with the announcement that Chief Leo Ehrisman had given his notice of retirement.
We thank him for his years of service to Ocean Pines and wish him well,” said Ocean Pines Association General Manager John Viola. “A search to find his replacement is commencing immediately.”
Ehrisman had been previously placed on leave earlier this year following a burglary which occurred at a storage shed used by the police department.