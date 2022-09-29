OCEAN CITY, Md. - Impending severe weather has prompted organizers of the Oceans Calling Festival to cancel the three-day music event, which was set to start on Friday.
"Due to unsafe weather conditions on the Oceans Calling Festival grounds caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the rest of the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel this weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival," organizers said in a Facebook post. "We hoped for a better outcome and are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority."
Organizers said that for tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets, a full refund will be issued to the original method of payment within 30 days.
The festival, which was being held in partnership with musicians O.A.R., was to feature more than 30 performances on three stages, all on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Headliners for the three-day event included Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Dirty Heads, O.A.R., The Lumineers, Cage The Elephant, Logic, Alanis Morissette, Cyndi Lauper, and Sublime With Rome.