OCEAN CITY, MD - Ocean City’s massive music festival Oceans Calling has announced their 2024 performance lineup slated for this September.
On Tuesday, February 27th, the festival released the list of performers to eagerly awaiting concert goers and music fans. 2024’s lineup includes:
-Blink 182
-The Killers
-Dave Matthews Band
-Cage the Elephant
-The Offspring
-Counting Crows
-Sublime
-311
-The Beach Boys
-Young the Giant
-Barenaked Ladies
-The Darkness
-All American Rejects
-Boyz II Men
-Grouplove
-Switchfoot
-Lisa Loeb
-O.A.R
Last year, the very first Oceans Calling featured headliners including Jack Johnson, Alanis Morissette, John Mayer, and the Lumineers. The inaugural festival drew crowds in the thousands and was widely considered a success, providing an economic boost to Ocean City businesses well after the peak of the summer season.
The three day festival is scheduled in Ocean City beginning September 27th through September 29th, 2024. More information on the festival including the full lineup can be found on the official Oceans Calling website.