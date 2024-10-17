SEAFORD, DE - The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of a suspect on multiple charges in connection to a crash earlier this month that claimed the lives of two UMES students.
On October 6th, police say a Honda Pilot was driving the wrong way on Sussex Highway near Seaford just after 1:30 a.m. before colliding head-on with a Nissan Rogue. The front seat passenger in the Rogue, 22-year-old Eric Staley from Fayetteville, NC, and the rear right seat passenger, 18-year-old Makayla Belton from Willow Grove, PA, died at the scene.
Both Staley and Belton were students at UMES, and their deaths sent shockwaves of grief through the school's campus.
The driver of the Pilot was taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries, while a 40-year-old passenger was taken for critical injuries.
On October 17th, police identified the driver, Luis Lucas-Mendez, 24, of Georgetown. According to investigators, Lucas-Mendez was driving while intoxicated when the crash occurred.
After being released from the hospital on October 9th, Lucas-Mendez was arrested on the following charges:
-Vehicular Homicide 2nd Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony)
-Vehicular Assault 2nd Degree – 3 counts
-Driving Under the Influence
-Driving without a Valid License
-Failure to have Insurance Identification in Possession
-Failure to Drive in Proper Lane and Direction
Lucas-Mendez was taken to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $30,201 cash bond.