MILLSBORO, Del. - On the evening of December 11, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company say they were called to the scene of an accident on Long Neck Road between Ridgewood Road and Radie Kay Lane. The 911 caller had reported that they were injured after something flew into their car through the windshield.
Officials say it appears that a Mercury Marquis sedan driving on Long Neck Road hit a deer that was then propelled into the air before striking a Hyundai Elantra traveling in the opposite direction. The deer smashed through the windshield of the Hyundai and landed in the passenger side of the vehicle.
Delaware State Police are investigating the incident.