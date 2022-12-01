CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- One of the oldest living ponies in the Chincoteague herd has died.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says that Wild Thing was known by many as he was a constant sight for many boat tours. His herd was also out more than any other group in Virginia most of the time.
Wild Thing was known as the "Popes Island Stud" by the cowboys because nearly every roundup he would be on his own island where he stayed all year. The fire company says it boat crews would have to walk the entire island to get him to swim back to Assateague, which held up a a lot of roundups.
In Wild Thing's 25 years, he fathered many foals, with many becoming buyback ponies.