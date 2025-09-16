DELMARVA - One year after medical waste washed ashore from Rehoboth Beach to Assateague Island, forcing beach closures at the end of summer, investigators still have no updates about where it came from or how it happened.
The waste, which included syringes, needles and feminine hygiene products, prompted a multi-agency investigation last August.
We reached out to several agencies to see where the investigation stands, including DNREC, Maryland DNR, The U.S. Coast Guard, and officials with the Assateague Island National Seashore.
A DNREC spokesperson told WBOC the agency was one of around than 60 state, local, and federal agencies involved in the response but had no updates. Maryland DNR issued a similar statement, saying “there are no updates for this investigation.”
The lack of answers has left some confused.
“I’m kind of shocked that they haven’t figured it out,” said Erin Soriano, manager at Fisher’s Popcorn on the Ocean City Boardwalk. “You can figure out anything rather quickly nowadays, and to not be able to figure that out is kind of baffling.”
Others who frequent the beach said they remain concerned with how a situation like this could happen, with no clear culprit.
“Why couldn’t they figure out where all this was coming from?” said Jim May. “We’re not talking about a few cups or bottles — this was medical waste, something that could really affect you.”