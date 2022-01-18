ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that open enrollment will continue on Maryland Health Connection through February in light of the ongoing public health emergency.
A record number of Marylanders—181,603—have enrolled in coverage for 2022 through the state’s health insurance marketplace. A surge of new enrollees fueled the 9% increase over a year ago, according to the governor.
“As we battle this COVID-19 surge, this extended enrollment period will help get more Marylanders covered at a critical time,” said Hogan. “One of the many lessons of the pandemic is how important it is to have access to affordable and reliable health coverage, and we are fortunate to have a health exchange that is a national model.”
Open enrollment, which began Nov. 1 and was originally scheduled to end Jan. 15, will now continue through Feb. 28. Anyone who enrolls by Jan. 31 will have coverage beginning Feb. 1. Those who enroll during February will be covered starting March 1.
New enrollees totaled 39,181—up 48%—between Nov. 1 and Jan. 15. Nearly 142,000 existing enrollees also retained their coverage—up 2%—as the health emergency stretched into a third year. Marylanders can also obtain dental insurance through the state marketplace. Those enrollments grew 29% from 51,505 a year ago to 66,634 for 2022.
Populations that have historically proportionately lacked health coverage, including young adults as well as Black and Hispanic residents, enrolled at record numbers during the enrollment period between Nov. 1 and Jan. 15.
Enrollment of adults ages 18 to 34 reached 49,576, a 6% increase over the 2021 open enrollment period. The gain was propelled by additional financial help from a $20 million fund that Maryland set aside during last year’s legislative session to encourage more young adults to get coverage, both for their own health and to help bring down the overall cost of coverage. Nearly two-thirds—32,122—of young adult enrollees qualified for the additional subsidy, which reduced their monthly costs about $35 per person. More than 8,000 of those young adults who qualified for the additional help were new enrollees.
Black enrollees for 2022 totaled 30,535, a 10% increase over the past year. Hispanic enrollees totaled 20,241, a 13% increase over the past year. Self-identification of race and ethnicity is optional on the application.
Other action in recent years by state and federal officials helped fuel enrollments. The reinsurance program that Governor Hogan and the Maryland General Assembly created in 2018 with federal approval led Maryland to offer some of the most affordable plans in the nation. On average, Maryland’s individual market offered the least expensive gold and bronze plans and the third least expensive silver plans in the nation, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis in October.
Also, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, approved by Congress and signed by President Biden last March, broadened financial help to all income levels for people who buy their own health coverage. That was reflected in the enrollment totals: The number of people who earn more than four times the federal poverty level, which was the cap for financial help before the rescue plan, grew by 60% over a year ago to 16,053. The federal poverty level is $12,880 for an individual and $26,500 for a family of four.
Additional enrollment opportunities will continue this year, including the Easy Enrollment Program, which allows uninsured people to get coverage if they check a box when filing their state income tax form.
A similar program will launch later this year for any Marylander filing for Unemployment Insurance who checks a box to indicate that they need coverage.
Maryland’s approach has helped stabilize prices and enrollment on the individual health insurance market. Coverage is open to all applicants regardless of pre-existing conditions since the Affordable Care Act launched a decade ago.
The total number of Marylanders who purchase their own health insurance grew 5% from 234,802 a year ago to 245,538 this month. That total includes both those who buy through Maryland Health Connection, the only outlet for financial help, and those who buy directly through one of the three companies that serve the individual market in Maryland.
Comparing 2021 and 2022 open enrollments on Maryland Health Connection (through 1/15/2022)
Residence
2021 Total
11/1/20 to 12/15/20
2022 Total
11/1/21 to 1/15/22
% Change
Statewide
166,038
181,603
9.4
Allegany
1,567
1,632
4.2
Anne Arundel
12,784
14,673
14.8
Baltimore
21,730
24,369
12.1
Baltimore City
10,244
11,060
8.0
Calvert
1,744
1,978
12.0
Caroline
1,104
1,185
7.3
Carroll
3,802
4,566
20.1
Cecil
2,501
2,688
7.5
Charles
2,756
3,067
11.3
Dorchester
1,135
1,169
3.0
Frederick
6,898
8,113
17.6
Garrett
1,111
1,176
5.9
Harford
5,479
6,351
15.9
Howard
10,195
11,171
9.6
Kent
647
669
3.4
Montgomery
43,132
46,052
6.8
Prince George’s
22,866
25,417
11.2
Queen Anne’s
1,900
2,071
9.0
St. Mary’s
2,080
2,004
-3.7
Somerset
723
724
0.1
Talbot
1,480
1,507
1.8
Washington
3,935
3,716
-5.6
Wicomico
3,245
3,088
-4.8
Worcester
2,950
3,157
7.0
Demographics
2021 Total
2022 Total
% Change
Male
73,198
80,965
10.6
Female
92,840
100,638
8.4
< 18 years old
8,313
10,306
24.0
18-25 years old
14,950
15,069
1.0
26-34 years old
31,732
34,507
8.8
35-44 years old
28,716
32,167
12.0
45-54 years old
31,774
34,077
7.3
55-64 years old
43,296
46,860
8.2
65+ years old
7,257
8,617
18.7
White
55,916
60,890
8.9
Black
27,826
30,535
9.7
Hispanic
17,869
20,241
13.3
Asian American Pacific Islander
23,261
24,747
6.4