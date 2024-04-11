LINCOLN, DE - Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings has announced hefty penalties for the owner of the Pine Haven manufactured home community near Lincoln for alleged violations of Delaware’s Consumer Fraud Act and other state laws.
According to the Attorney General’s office, Blue Beach Bungalows DE, LLC, violated Pine Haven residents’ statutory protections through illegal rent increases, eviction and arrest threats, and forcing some residents from their homes.
An administrative hearing officer issued an opinion on April 4th, Jennings’ office says, that found Blue Beach willfully conducted these violations and ordered the company to pay over $800,000 in penalties as well as rebates of excess rent paid by Pine Hill residents.
The Delaware Department of Justice says Blue Beach has 30 days to appeal and the order is not final until the window for an appeal has closed.
“Owners of manufactured home communities should consider themselves on notice,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Exploiting vulnerable Delawareans with threats and lies is not something manufactured home community owners can expect to get away with.”
Jennings’ Consumer Protection Unit issued a cease and desist order against Blue Beach in April of 2023 after receiving numerous complaints from residents.
A recent amendment to Delaware’s Manufactured Housing Code which expanded the definition of a manufactured home to include certain camper trailers, recreational vehicles, and motor homes protected some Pine Haven residents targeted for eviction according to the DOJ.