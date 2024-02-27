REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The City of Rehoboth Beach has announced temporary parking restrictions as work continues on the new Beach Patrol HQ and Comfort Station.
According to the City, a crane is expected to be placed at the construction site beginning Thursday, February 29th. The City says they are implementing parking restrictions due to the size of the equipment.
Restrictions can be expected from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
-The corner of Rehoboth Avenue and 1st Street
-1st Street from Rehoboth Avenue to Baltimore
-At either end of the first block of Baltimore Avenue
Rehoboth Beach officials say “No Parking” signs will be posted in advance.
The construction crane will be used for sheet pile installation the week of March 4, the City says, and possibly into the following week. A portion of the boardwalk will also be closed to pedestrians while the work is underway, but pedestrians will still have walking access on the narrowed boardwalk. Sidewalk access to the boardwalk on Baltimore Avenue will also be restricted during working hours according to the City.
Once completed, Rehoboth Beach says the two-story, 5,500-square foot Beach Patrol HQ will feature the following:
-a state-of-the-art beach patrol facility that provides lifeguards with improved sightlines along the beach
-quick response and functionality
-a gateway between the boardwalk and Baltimore Avenue
-flexibility for after-hours and non-seasonal use
-a public comfort station that is accessible and easily navigable from the boardwalk.
Demolition of the former HQ building began at the end of January. City officials say the current construction schedule expects work to continue through summer 2024 with a completion date slated for May 2025.