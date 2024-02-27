Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon EST Wednesday. For the Gale Warning, from noon Wednesday to 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&