SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury has announced that Armstrong Parkway from Marvel Road to W. Naylor Mill Road will be closed to all through traffic today for replacement of a fire hydrant. This is part of an ongoing effort to improve, repair, and maintain the water distribution system.
The Department of Waterworks Utilities Division will be replacing a fire hydrant in the 500 block of Armstrong Parkway. Work is expected to conclude around 3:30 p.m., barring any unforeseen circumstances that may delay work, officials say. Residents are asked to have patience during this necessary improvement to infrastructure in that part of Salisbury.