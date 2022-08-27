OCEAN CITY, Md.- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car while crossing Coastal Hwy in Ocean City late Friday night.
Ocean City police say that Sophia Battisti, 21, of Reinholds, Pa. was walking from the east, against the pedestrian signal on Coastal Hwy, shortly before midnight.
A car going northbound on the Coastal Hwy hit Battisti. Good Samaritans at the scene and Ocean City EMS initiated lifesaving measures, but Battisti died at the scene.
Police say that the driver remained at the scene. Alcohol was determined to not be a factor in the crash.
Northbound Coastal Hwy traffic was rerouted to the alleyways in the 10-block of 58th St. for about 4 hours while officers processed the scene of the crash.
The Ocean City Traffic Safety Unit is handling the investigation. The Traffic Safety Unit is asking any individuals with information regarding this incident, to please contact PFC H. Miller at hmiller@oceancitymd.gov, to call or Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email us at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610. Please reference case number 2022-00-4990. ###