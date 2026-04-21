Pennsylvania man arrested on felony gun charges after road rage incident in Felton

FELTON, Del. - Police arrested a Pennsylvania man on gun charges following a road rage incident on South Dupont Highway.
Delaware State Police arrested 38-year-old Jeffrey Neifert, of New Ringgold, PA on felony charges.
State police say the incident happened on April 20, around 9:40 a.m., on South Dupont Highway near Irish Hill Road. Investigators say Neifert displayed a handgun during a road rage confrontation with another driver.
Authorities were alerted and a trooper reportedly conducted a traffic stop on Neifert's Dodge Ram a short time later. Police say the trooper found a switchblade and a loaded handgun during the stop.
Neifert was arrested without incident and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
Neifert was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $78,000 cash bond.