ROAD RAGE

FELTON, Del. - Police arrested a Pennsylvania man on gun charges following a road rage incident on South Dupont Highway.

Delaware State Police arrested 38-year-old Jeffrey Neifert, of New Ringgold, PA on felony charges.

State police say the incident happened on April 20, around 9:40 a.m., on South Dupont Highway near Irish Hill Road. Investigators say Neifert displayed a handgun during a road rage confrontation with another driver.

Authorities were alerted and a trooper reportedly conducted a traffic stop on Neifert's Dodge Ram a short time later. Police say the trooper found a switchblade and a loaded handgun during the stop.

Pennsylvania man arrested on felony gun charges after road rage incident in Felton

Jeffrey Neifert, 38, of New Ringgold, PA

(Courtesy: Delaware State Police)

Neifert was arrested without incident and charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Neifert was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $78,000 cash bond.

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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