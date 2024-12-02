SALISBURY, MD - Maryland State Police continue to investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Salisbury over the summer and are offering up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
On August 5, 2024, at about 10:30 p.m., police were called to a home on Clay Street on reports of a shooting. Investigators say they arrived to find 10-year-old Tyron Colbert, Jr., 10, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the child was inside the home with his mother and two other young children at the time of the shooting.
Maryland State Police say Colbert was taken to a nearby hospital but tragically did not survive.
Days later, the FBI, State Police, and Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and or conviction of the unknown shooter. A suspect description is still unknown.
Any information on Colbert’s murder can contact police at 410-548-1776.