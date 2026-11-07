OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City police are warning local businesses and employees of a scam targeting hotel workers.
Police say these scammers pose as hotel or business owners to trick employees into making fake Bitcoin payments.
They say this is how the scam works. Someone calls into the business, claiming to be the owner. The caller typically asks the employee who picked up to confirm their identity and their supervisor's identity. They might compliment the employee on doing a great job. They may offer the employee a reward for helping fix an alleged outstanding balance. They direct the employee to access the business' cash register or safe to use the money to pay this alleged balance through a Bitcoin ATM.
They add the caller may sound convincing, create a sense of urgency, or use flattery to gain the employee's trust.
OCPD recommends business owners and managers to warn their employees about this scam and to make sure everyone understands no unexpected phone request should override established financial procedures.
They say if you believe you or your business has been targeted by this kind of scam, contact the Ocean City Police Department.