LEWES, DE - Transportation officials say part of Devon Road will permanently close next week.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced that Devon Road at Mill Pond Acres will permanently close on Tuesday, Sept. 2, as part of Phase 2C of the SR 1 Minos Conaway Road project.
DelDOT officials say the closure will occur when the contractor installs a pinned barrier wall as part of Phase 2C of the SR 1 Minos Conaway Road project. Officials say the change is being implemented to improve safety, eliminate crossover access from SR 1, and support clearing and grubbing operations for the next construction phase.
There will be no local detour in place, and motorists should plan to use alternate routes, according to DelDOT.