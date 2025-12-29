SALISBURY, Md. - Transportation officials say the US 13 Business bridge will close Tuesday night for construction.
Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says Route 13 (S. Salisbury Boulevard), between E. Carroll Street and E. Main Street will close at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30, and is expected to open no later than 6 a.m. on Dec. 31.
Officials say drivers traveling on S. Salisbury Boulevard will be detoured to E. Main Street, E. Carroll Street, and MD 12 (Snow Hill Road). Drivers should plan for delays.