GEORGETOWN, Del.- A portion of Wilson Hill Road in Georgetown is expected to close for several days for roadwork.
Delaware Department of Transportation says Wilson Hill Road between Hunting Club Road and Piglet Path will close starting September 18th. It is expected to reopen on September 20th, weather permitting.
DelDOT says the work is part of the installation of cross-road pipes.
Detours will be in place during construction.
Drivers going west on Wilson Hill Road will be detoured westbound on Rt. 404 Seashore Hwy to State Forrest Road. Drivers will then make a right onto State Forrest Road back to Wilson Hill Road.
Those going eastbound on Wilson Hill Road will be detoured south on State Forrest Road to Rt. 404 Seashore Highway making a left turn on Rt. 404 northbound back to Wilson Hill Road.