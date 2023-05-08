PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Princess Anne town commissioner Lionel Frederick has officially responded to ongoing tensions between him, his fellow town commissioners, and the town manager.
Frederick was censured at a town council meeting early last week for allegedly divulging council information shared behind closed doors. The meeting also saw the resignation of town manager Clayton Anderson who cited Frederick as the reason for his resignation.
"Tonight is my last meeting as town manager, I will be, my official resignation day will be June 1st, but he is a big reason, he is the reason that I'm leaving," Anderson said.
Frederick’s full response can be read here:
"On May 1, 2023 at the regular town meeting, the Town Council took action to censure me for disruptive behavior. I categorically deny any and all allegations against me and strongly disagree with the Town Council’s actions.
It has been my honor to be a 3 term elected official in the Town of Princess Anne. The confidence that the voters have and continues to place in me is a testament of my good character and my commitment to serve. Recently, I served as president of the council for over two years. During that time, the town experienced tremendous progress and economic growth.
To that end, I will continue to serve our town with dignity, pride, integrity and commitment. I love Princess Anne and I believe the people love me. Therefore, I remain firm and will continue to serve the tax payers of this community by focusing on issues that create jobs, lower taxes and give hope to our seniors and children."
