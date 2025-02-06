DELAWARE - Delaware prosecutors have secured a homicide charge conviction in connection to a fatal overdose, a first for the state.
According to the Delaware Department of Justice, James Watson, 41, of Bear, was charged with manslaughter and drug dealing following an investigation into a drug deal that led to a fatal overdose in March 2024. Prosecutors say Watson sold fentanyl to the victim.
On January 23, Watson pleaded guilty and admitted his actions recklessly caused the death in New Castle County Superior Court.
"This is a hugely important win for Delaware and for every family who has lost a loved one to fentanyl and other deadly illicit drugs,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Fentanyl is one of the deadliest drugs in our community, and it continues to be the primary cause of fatal overdoses in our state. This case has set a vitally important precedent in the fight to get this poison off the street and hold accountable those who spread it.”
Watson’s sentencing has not yet been scheduled.