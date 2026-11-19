GRASONVILLE, Md. - The Queen Anne's County Department of Health has announced that a deceased raccoon found in the area of Sawmill Lane in Grasonville has tested positive for rabies.
Officials advise that any known exposures of both humans and pets to this raccoon or other animals should be reported to the Health Department at 410-758-0720 for further investigation. Exposures include bites, scratches or saliva contact.
Health Department officials have these additional tips to stay safe:
- Make sure all pets, especially outdoor pets, have a current rabies vaccine.
- Do not allow pets to roam free.
- Do not leave food outdoors, as this can attract wild and stray animals to your property.
- Teach children to stay away from wild animals and animals they do not know.
More information on protecting yourself and your pets can be found here.