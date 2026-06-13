SALISBURY, Md. - Officials with the Wicomico County Health Department say a raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Salisbury. It was found in the area of Kensington Woods and Upper Ferry Road after contact with a dog.
Health department officials advise that all residents stay aware of their surroundings and avoid contact with all wild or stray animals.
Rabies is a preventable viral disease found in the saliva of mammals. It is transmitted to other animals or humans through bites or scratches, as well as by licking if infected saliva makes contact with open wounds or the mouth, eyes, and nose. Officials say rabies is fatal if left untreated.
The following are tips to protect your pets and family:
- Keep pets confined.
- Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals.
- Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone.
- Vaccinate your pets. It is required under Maryland law that all dogs, cats, and ferrets older than 4 months have a current rabies vaccine.
- Avoid feeding or giving water to pets outside.
- Secure outdoor garbage lids.
To report human or animal contact like bites or scratches, contact the Wicomico County Health Department at 410-546-4446. You can find more information on rabies here.