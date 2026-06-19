PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — Rain may have canceled the annual Juneteenth parade in Princess Anne, but it did not stop the community from gathering to celebrate.
Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19, commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. The celebration originated in Texas and spread across the country before becoming a federal holiday in 2021. Today, Juneteenth honors freedom, resilience, and Black history while also recognizing the ongoing pursuit of equality.
For the last few years, a large parade has marked the holiday in Princess Anne. Organizers were forced to cancel this year's parade because of inclement weather, but residents still turned out for the festivities.
A sizable crowd attended the event despite the rain, enjoying live music, food, and local vendors throughout the day.
Organizer Shelley Johnson said the weather was not enough to keep people from honoring the holiday.
"I went back and grabbed my water boots, and I said, 'Let's do this," Johnson said. "It shows that no matter what, we can withstand anything. Through the rain, the storm, or whatever comes, we're still going to show up for our people. The community does want to celebrate. They do respect the day, what the day stands for, and it just shows the unity that we see every day."
Unity was a central theme of the celebration, with organizers and attendees emphasizing the importance of bringing people together regardless of the weather.
"We can all unite under one common theme, which is to celebrate Juneteenth, to celebrate the freedom that was gained with Juneteenth," Trinity Sterling, the Somerset Fair Queen, told WBOC on Friday. "It means that we're making progress so that we can all come together and be happy and exist with each other, no matter where we come from."
For many attendees, the holiday was also an opportunity to reflect on the significance of Juneteenth and educate younger generations about its history.
Ishmael Todman said the event serves as more than just a community gathering.
"Everybody thinks it's just a party, but it's more than just a party. It's not about just coming out and buying things, but to come out and actually learn about the day," Todman said.
Despite the cancellation of the parade, the Juneteenth celebration continued throughout the day, with residents gathering to commemorate the holiday and its meaning.