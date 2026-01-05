SALISBURY, Md. -- Drivers in Salisbury could soon feel the financial impact of running red lights. Cameras installed at what the city calls “high-risk intersections” along Routes 13 and 50 are now fully active and issuing fines.
The cameras went live Dec. 5, followed by a 30-day warning period during which violators received warnings in the mail instead of tickets.
As of January 5th, violations captured by the cameras now carry a $75 fine.
The city targeted several high-traffic intersections for the new enforcement effort, including Nanticoke Road and Route 50, West College Avenue and Route 13, and North Pointe Drive and Route 13. The North Pointe Drive intersection sits across from The Commons shopping center, which includes popular stores such as Home Depot and Target.
Some drivers say the intersections have long been areas of concern.
"I’ve seen people run through when other people are trying to come around the corner," said Quinn Morgan.
Others agree the added enforcement could help prevent dangerous situations.
" I’m really grateful that they did do that, because there’s been a few times where I’ve almost gotten hit by somebody who’s ran a red light and thought they can make the yellow,” said Megan Hurd.
City officials say drivers who attempt to beat the light and fail will now face a $75 penalty.
"It would deter me," said Bobbi McCabe with a chuckle.
"That’ll wake you up, make you more conscientious of red lights," said Morgan.
According to the city, revenue generated from the fines will be reinvested into public safety initiatives, including intersection improvements, driver education and pedestrian safety projects.
WBOC requested information on how many violations would have been issued during the warning period. City officials said they are still working to gather that data and were unable to provide it before this article was written.
Full List of New Cameras:
- Northbound N. Salisbury Blvd. (Route 13) at N. Pointe Drive
- Westbound N. Pointe Drive at N. Salisbury Blvd.
- Southbound N. Salisbury Blvd. at Centre Road
- Northbound S. Salisbury Blvd. at W. College Avenue
- Southbound S. Salisbury Blvd. at W. College Avenue
- Westbound W. College Avenue at S. Salisbury Blvd.
- Northbound W. Isabella Street as W. Salisbury Parkway (Route 50)
- Southbound Nanticoke Road at W. Salisbury Parkway
- Westbound W. Salisbury Parkway at Mill Street