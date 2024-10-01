REHOBOTH BEACH, DE — The highly anticipated Rehoboth Avenue repaving project has been delayed, with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) confirming the setback just as work was scheduled to begin.
In a statement to WBOC DelDOT cited "unexpected budget increases" as the reason for the delay, which could push the project timeline back by more than a year. Although, DelDOT says there is no finalized timetable at the moment.
Originally set to begin at the start of October, the delay came as a surprise, according City of Rehoboth Beach's Planning Director, Henry Matlosz.
“That was actually yesterday — we received an email from the pavement management saying the project, that the milling and paving position of the project would be delayed until at least spring or early fall or next year,” Matlosz said.
Despite the delay in repaving, other elements of the project will continue. Concrete work on medians and efforts to ensure handicap parking spots comply with ADA standard ramps will proceed this fall.
Local business owner Rudy Gonzalez, who manages R and B Convenience on Rehoboth Avenue, views the delay as potentially beneficial for businesses.
“It’s a good thing for the businesses,” Gonzalez said. “When they planned on doing it, we were all afraid—Sea Witch is coming up, and if the work wasn’t done, people wouldn’t come.”
The Sea Witch Festival, a major local event, is expected to be unaffected by the delay. The city's Director of Public Works confirmed that the ongoing concrete work will likely be completed before the festival, or equipment will be moved out of the area to avoid disruption.
Work will take place overnight between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m.