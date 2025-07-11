REHOBOTH BEACH, DE- Federal funding for Rehoboth Beach’s planned beach nourishment project has not been fully secured, leaving the coastal community without a much-anticipated shoreline reinforcement effort this fall.
At a city meeting earlier this week, Rehoboth Beach leaders confirmed that the replenishment project—originally scheduled for this fall—will not proceed this year due to a lack of full federal funding.
Regular beach nourishment projects have helped restore dunes and protect the coastline from storm damage and erosion for nearly two decades.
Local officials say the last beach nourishment project in Rehoboth Beach was completed in 2023.
Stephen Rochette with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the beach nourishment projects in partnership with DNREC, emphasized how vital these efforts are for protecting the community’s infrastructure.
“When we say infrastructure, that can include homes, businesses, promenades, roads, utility lines, all of the things behind that dune system, and the projects have proven effective over a number of years."
Rochette added that the Corps typically returns every three years to reinforce the dunes.
“We come back every three years to really repair the dunes and maintain the beach in front of the dunes."
That schedule means this fall’s upcoming project is the next expected replenishment, but that timeline is now in question.
At this week’s meeting, Tony Pratt, former shoreline administrator with DNREC, led a presentation on the nourishment project and its funding status. He shared that no beach nourishment project funding was allocated in this year’s federal budget.
“The 2025 work plan for the Corps of Engineers does not include any sand replacement in the country."
With no definitive timeline or full funding in place, Pratt expressed growing concern.
“I wouldn't say we are in crisis mode, but we are looking in crisis mode."
Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills said that while the dunes are currently stable, one storm could quickly change that.
“We're only one storm away from being desperate."
As hurricane season intensifies, Mills said the city is now relying more on luck than preparation.
“We're hopeful that Mother Nature will be kind to us for the rest of the summer and that we don't have any problems."
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control clarified the status of the funding process in a written statement to WBOC Thursday afternoon:
“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has estimated the Rehoboth-Dewey nourishment project planned for this year and next to carry a total project cost of $22.25 million – with $17.8 million as the federal share and $4.45 million as the non-federal share, which means the state’s share in paying for the nourishment project
While the Corps currently has $9.8 million allocated for its share, it has not identified or been allocated the remaining $8 million that would get it to the full amount of the federal cost share.
As a result, the Corps has informed Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control – and Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control recently informed the Rehoboth and Dewey mayors – that this project is now being pushed to at least Federal Fiscal Year 2026.”
WBOC was also told that Gov. Matt Meyer’s office has reached out to Delaware’s congressional delegation to request help securing the state’s $4.45 million share.