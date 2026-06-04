OCEAN CITY, MD– The Ocean City Fire Department provided an update on renovations to its Montego Bay station near 130th Street.

Recent work includes front access ramp repair, with newly-poured concrete expected to take a few weeks to set, according to OCFD.

Officials say the station at 12925 Coastal Highway will remain operational throughout construction, with space afforded from a neighboring parking lot allowing emergency vehicles to operate from the station's rear.

OCFD Station 4 serves communities from 94th Street to the Maryland-Delaware line.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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