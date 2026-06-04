OCEAN CITY, MD– The Ocean City Fire Department provided an update on renovations to its Montego Bay station near 130th Street.
Recent work includes front access ramp repair, with newly-poured concrete expected to take a few weeks to set, according to OCFD.
Officials say the station at 12925 Coastal Highway will remain operational throughout construction, with space afforded from a neighboring parking lot allowing emergency vehicles to operate from the station's rear.
OCFD Station 4 serves communities from 94th Street to the Maryland-Delaware line.