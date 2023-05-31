SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Atlanta Road between Owls Nest Road and Ross Station Road starting on Mon., June 12 through Fri., June, 23 (weather permitting) for the installation of a cross road pipe.
Drivers traveling north on Atlanta Road will be detoured east on SR 20 (Stein Highway) to Bridgeville Highway. Drivers will turn north on Bridgeville Highway to Herring Run Road turning westbound towards Ross Station Road. Drivers will then be detoured northwest onto Ross Station Road back to Atlanta Road.
Drivers traveling south on Atlanta Road will be detoured southeast on Ross Station Road to Herring Run Road. They will turn eastbound on Herring Run Road to Bridgeville Highway turning right onto Bridgeville Highway southbound. Drivers will continue southbound to SR 20 (Stein Highway) and turn westbound to return to Atlanta Road.
For 24/7 traffic information, tune to WTMC 1380 AM, visit deldot.gov or download the DelDOT app.