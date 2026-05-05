ELLENDALE, Del. - DelDOT says a portion of N. Old State Road will close next week for the installation of drainage pipes.
Transportation officials say N. Old State Road, between Milton Ellendale Highway and Fleatown Road, will be closed from Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15.
Detour:
Motorists wanting to travel north on N. Old State Rd will turn left onto SR16 (Main St) then turn right onto US 113 (Dupont Blvd), then turn right onto Fleatown Rd, Returning to N. Old State Rd.
Motorist wanting to travel south on N. Old State Rd will turn right onto Fleatown Rd, then turn left onto US 113 (Dupont Blvd), then turn left onto SR 16 (Beach Hwy), returning to N. Old State Rd.