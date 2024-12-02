Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM EST Wednesday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM to 6 PM EST Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&