REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - After a delay due to apparent funding issues, the City of Rehoboth Beach says the repaving project planned for Rehoboth Avenue is once again moving forward.
In a press release Tuesday, Rehoboth Beach officials said the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has green-lit the repaving project after previously citing budgetary restrictions as the reason for halting the undertaking earlier this month.
“The on-again, off-again Rehoboth Avenue repaving project is ON AGAIN,” a Rehoboth Beach spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.
City officials say that DelDOT will commence milling and paving after Rehoboth Beach’s Sea Witch Festival October 25th-27th.
“We know that communication related to this project has been confusing for people,” says City Manager Taylour Tedder. “We want to assure our residents and business owners that the city will work diligently along with DelDOT and the contractor to minimize disruptions as much as possible. We hope that everyone keeps in mind that the final result will be a smoother, enhanced main thoroughfare through town.”
DelDOT contractors are currently performing curbing and median concrete work on Rehoboth Avenue, city officials say, and pedestrian connections will also be improved. Work will be paused for the Sea With Festival, with milling and paving slated to begin soon after.