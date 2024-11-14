WALLOPS ISLAND, VA - Rocket Lab USA has announced a new partnership with a commercial satellite constellation operator for upcoming launch missions from Accomack County.
According to Rocket Lab, the multi-launch agreement will use their medium-lift rocket Neutron to bring satellite constellations into orbit. Two of these missions are currently slated to launch from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 3 on Wallops Island in mid-2026.
Earlier this year, Rocket Lab launched their first electron rocket for the National Reconnaissance Office mission from Wallops Island.
Rocket Lab says these initial missions are the beginning of a productive collaboration with the constellation operator that could lead to Rocket Lab deploying the entire constellation using Neutron.
“Constellation companies and government satellite operators are desperate for a break in the launch monopoly,” Rocket Lab founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck said. “They need a reliable rocket from a trusted provider, and one that’s reusable to keep launch costs down and make space more frequently accessible – and Neutron is strongly positioned to be that rocket that provides choice and value to the industry. We’ve changed the game before with Electron for dedicated small launch and HASTE for hypersonic technology tests, and we’re looking forward to Neutron doing the same for constellation operators and national security.”