SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - DelDOT announced nighttime lane closures to allow for bridge inspections.
DelDOT says that routine bridge inspections of Route 1 over the Mispillion River and Route 1 over the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal will require nighttime lane closures starting on Sunday, July 27, through Wednesday, July 30, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (weather permitting).
The closures are scheduled as follows:
- Sunday, July 27: Single left lane closure on SR 1 southbound between NE Front Street and Cedar Beach Road.
- Monday, July 28: Single left lane closure on SR 1 northbound between Cedar Beach Road and NE Front Street.
- Tuesday, July 29 & Wednesday, July 30: Alternating single right lane closures on SR 1 between Bay Vista Road and Bay Road.
Officials say lane closures will be limited to the immediate vicinity of each bridge. Access will be maintained to all ramps throughout the duration of the work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction at all times.