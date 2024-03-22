BETHANY BEACH, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced upcoming lane restrictions on Coastal Highway due to a paving project.
DelDOT says restrictions will be seen on southbound Rt. 1 near the Indian River Inlet Bridge beginning Monday, April 1st. The paving project is expected to last through April 30th, weather permitting.
A detour will be in place to access Turning Point Road and the Seashore Park Campground, according to DelDOT. Drivers will be able to access both by following the posted detour.
DelDOT asks drivers to slow down in work zones and expect minor delays while the project is underway.