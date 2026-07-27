SALISBURY, Md. - A pedestrian bridge in Salisbury’s City Park will temporarily close for renovations beginning next week.
The City of Salisbury says the bridge will remain closed to all pedestrian traffic during construction, which is expected to begin Thursday, Aug. 6 and continue through Thursday, Sept. 17.
“The City Park is a place where families, friends and visitors come together, and maintaining these spaces is a priority for our administration,” Mayor Taylor said. “I look forward to seeing the finished project and thank our community for their patience during construction.”
The city says the renovations are intended to improve the bridge’s safety, longevity and overall condition.
Residents and visitors are asked to use alternate routes and follow all posted signs and barriers around the construction area.