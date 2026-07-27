Salisbury City Park

SALISBURY, Md. - A pedestrian bridge in Salisbury’s City Park will temporarily close for renovations beginning next week.

The City of Salisbury says the bridge will remain closed to all pedestrian traffic during construction, which is expected to begin Thursday, Aug. 6 and continue through Thursday, Sept. 17.

“The City Park is a place where families, friends and visitors come together, and maintaining these spaces is a priority for our administration,” Mayor Taylor said. “I look forward to seeing the finished project and thank our community for their patience during construction.”

The city says the renovations are intended to improve the bridge’s safety, longevity and overall condition.

Residents and visitors are asked to use alternate routes and follow all posted signs and barriers around the construction area.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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