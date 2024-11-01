SALISBURY, MD.- Salisbury is changing up some of its parking in the downtown area.
City officials say on-street parking will be free in the more than 250 spaces in the downtown starting Monday, Nov. 4. They say the street parking will be available with a two-hour limit to make sure there are spaces open throughout the day.
Parking kiosks are planned to be removed or covered. All parking will remain free in the evenings, after 4 p.m., and all day on the weekends and holidays, according to Salisbury.
We are told the change is in an effort to enhance accessibility for people who are doing business.
“Free on-street parking in downtown isn’t just about convenience; it’s a catalyst for economic vitality for our small businesses who rely on foot traffic,” said Allen Swiger, Director of the Arts, Business and Culture Department. “Don’t forget to shop small during the holiday season!"
For any questions or further information about free on-street parking or our permitted lots, please contact the City’s Parking Division at 410-548-3195.