SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man previously accused of imprisoning and raping a woman in an abandoned building has been sentenced to 63 years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary and 10 counts of assault on a correctional officer.
The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office says Stephon Holloway-Smith, 37, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to second-degree burglary and the assault charges. Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes imposed the sentence that same day.
According to prosecutors, Salisbury Police went to an abandoned commercial building on the Salisbury Parkway on Jan. 8 as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Officers found Holloway-Smith inside and determined he had broken into the building and lived there for an extended period without the owner’s permission.
Prosecutors say Holloway-Smith also illegally accessed the building’s electrical supply and damaged the property.
While being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center before trial, Holloway-Smith assaulted correctional staff on 10 separate occasions, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. Those incidents included physical attacks and throwing liquids and human feces on officers.
WBOC first reported reported that Holloway-Smith was arrested in January after a woman told police he held her captive and repeatedly sexually assaulted her in the vacant building in late December 2025. According to charging documents obtained by WBOC, the woman arrived at police headquarters with ties still around her ankles.
A February indictment expanded the original case to 72 charges, including 11 counts of first-degree rape, along with kidnapping, burglary, and other offenses.
The rape and sexual assault charges no longer appear on Holloway-Smith’s court records, and Friday’s sentencing announcement did not explain why. WBOC reached out to Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes for clarification.
"In all cases in which a plea is offered, this Office evaluates a multitude of factors, including the particulars of the law and the state of the evidence and seeks to reach a disposition which ultimately serves justice," Dykes said. "All Defendants are presumed innocent of all charges against them until and unless a trier of fact is convinced of their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Mr. Holloway-Smith remains cloaked in that presumption with respect to all charges of which he was not convicted."