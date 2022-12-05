SALISBURY, Md. - A 32-year-old Laurel, Delaware man died after being stabbed during a fight outside of Market Street Inn early on Sunday morning.
Salisbury Police Chief Barbara Duncan says that stabbing death was the city's first homicide of 2022.
Chief Duncan says residents should expect to see more of a police presence in the wake of the tragedy.
"Anytime that we have one of these types of tragic events, we are definitely more present for our community members," she said.
Chief Duncan says the Police Department is working with businesses to keep everyone safe.
"We have a lot of businesses downtown that are coming on with some great technology out there that is almost acting as a force multiplier for law enforcement," she said.
Folks in the area are on edge after the stabbing.
"Maybe extra security and like I said additional patrolling by the police. I think their presence would make a difference," said Valerie Ward, who owns a business on Main Street.
"I just feel like violence keeps occurring and nothing's being done about it," said Madeleine Maurice, who lives downtown.
"I feel like all of the bars downtown really just need to up their security," she continued.
We reached out to the owner of the nearby Market Street Inn restaurant and bar, but did not hear back.
Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said he cannot comment at this time.