GEORGETOWN, DE - The Indian River School District Board of Education has voted to officially terminate former principal of Sussex Central High School Bradley Layfield, according to Layfield’s attorney.
The termination decision follows a nearly year-long controversy stemming from an incident in May of 2023 in which video of a former student’s breast, exposed during a fight, was allegedly shared among staff members and turned into a meme.
A lawsuit against Sussex Central High School and the Indian River School District, filed by the former student, was dismissed in January after both the school and district argued they shared no liability for Layfield’s actions. The student’s suit against Layfied and then-Assistant Principal Matthew Jones were not dismissed.
Layfield and his attorney have both maintained he acted rightfully in his capacity as school principal in showing the video to staff for school safety purposes and denies any involvement in creating or sharing the meme.
During a public termination hearing in February of this year, Layfield continued to defend his actions and reputation to the Board of Education, with Neuberger insisting there were constitutional violations behind his dismissal.
Indian River School District attorney Jim McMackin countered that Layfield acted improperly in his handling of the May 2023 incident.
"He showed the video with our student's exposed breast for no school purpose, many times, and just for laughs,” McMackin said in February.
A retired Delaware Superior Court Judge was expected to deliver his recommendation as to Layfield’s firing in the following weeks after the public termination hearing.
During an Indian River School District Board of Education meeting Thursday, March 21st, Neuberger says the Board voted 7-0 to fire Layfield during an executive session.
WBOC has yet to receive confirmation of the official decision on Layfield from the Indian River School District, though two items labeled "Discussion and action upon the notices of intent to terminate issued to administrator" were listed on the Board's March 21st agenda.
Neuberger left Layfield’s next course of action, if any, unclear.
“Counsel doubts whether Dr. Layfield will go away quietly in the night after more than 9 months of character assassination by the District,” Neuberger said in a statement Thursday night. “He has two years to recover emotionally and make up his mind on his next steps.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.