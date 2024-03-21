Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&