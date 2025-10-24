SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department has announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection to at least two recent bank robberies.
The first Seaford robbery occurred on Sept. 9 at the M&T Bank on West Stein Highway, according to police. The second occurred just over a month later at the M&T Bank on Rt. 13 in Seaford on Oct. 14, with police saying that Donald Gross, 57, was a person of interest in both incidents.
On Friday, Oct. 24, Seaford Police said they were called to the Sunrise Motel after neighbors reported seeing Gross. Assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Delaware State Police, authorities say they surrounded the motel. Once Gross’ identity was confirmed, police took him and a woman, identified as Marlyn Gramajo-Gutierrez, 30, into custody.
Both Gross and Gramajo-Gutierrez were taken to the Seaford Police Department, and officials say the FBI and Homeland Security are now assisting with the investigation.
Gross has been charged with robbery 1st degree (felony b), conspiracy 2nd degree (felony g), terroristic threatening (misdemeanor a), menacing (misdemeanor). Additional information and further charges are expected, Seaford Police say.
On Oct. 23, the Cambridge Police reported a bank robbery in Dorchester County and said the suspect was believed to be the same suspect linked to bank robberies in Seaford and in Hurlock, Md., though they did not identify Gross.