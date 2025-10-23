CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department is seeking a suspect in a bank robbery on Wednesday who they believe was also involved in a string of recent bank robberies across Delmarva.
Cambridge Police say they were called to the M&T Bank on Sunburst Highway on reports of a bank robbery on Oct. 22 just before 11:15 a.m. The ensuing investigation reportedly revealed a man had entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding cash. The teller then handed over an undisclosed amount before the suspect fled on foot and entered a car parked at a nearby business.
The car, described as a dark-colored vehicle with dark wheels, possibly a Toyota Camry or Honda Civic, was seen leaving Dorchester Ave towards Washington St., according to investigators.
Authorities say the bank’s employees were able to place a tracking device in the money given to the suspect. Cambridge Police then tracked the device to the area near Woods Rd and Rt 50, where they say they found a discarded bundle of cash.
Cambridge Police say the subject appears to be the same as the suspect sought in recent bank robberies in Hurlock, Md. and Seaford, Del.
In two recent incidents in Seaford, police identified a suspect as Donald Gross, 57, who is believed to have connections to Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Cambridge Police ask anyone with information to this latest bank robbery or any of the previous incidents to contact them at 410-228-3333.