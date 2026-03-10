SEAFORD, Del. — Speeding drivers in Seaford could soon face stricter enforcement as the Seaford Police Department considers using mobile speed cameras on some of the city’s busiest roads.
Police say the cameras, similar to one already operating on Route 1, would photograph vehicles traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Drivers caught by the cameras could face fines ranging from about $31 to $100, according to Seaford's Deputy Chief of Police Tyler Justice.
The proposal comes after officials identified speeding as a major safety concern, particularly on Stein Highway.
“We've had several major crashes with injuries, either with vehicles and pedestrians or vehicle-to-vehicle,” Justice said. “Especially with the number of schools and children walking around in our community, speeding is a major concern.”
At a previous city council meeting, Justice presented a 36-day study conducted on Stein Highway by the police department. The study found that roughly 40,000 drivers traveled at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit during that time. According to the department, about 15% of those drivers would have qualified for a ticket.
Officials say data from the Delaware Department of Transportation shows automated enforcement can reduce dangerous driving.
“DELDOT has seen a notable decrease in speeds after the deployment of these cameras," Justice said. "That's important for us because speed is the primary factor in collisions."
Justice said the cameras would be mobile, allowing officers to place them on different roads identified as problem areas across the city. If installed, there would be a preliminary warning period before tickets would be issued.
Revenue generated from the cameras would go towards reimbursing the city for the purchase of the equipment, or back to the state. Justice said the cameras would be accompanied by signs identifying the upcoming camera.
Speeding has been a repeated issue on certain roads in Seaford, like Nylon Boulevard Extended. Speed bumps were previously installed there in an effort to slow drivers, but some residents say speeding remains a concern.
“It's crazy. I'll see my neighbor's kids out, and cars will just speed across anyway. They could get hit one day,” Nathan Snyder said.
However, some neighbors don't think the cameras are necessary.
"I don't think they're needed," Brian Hernandez said. "I think the police are doing a good job as it is."
The idea is expected to be discussed by the Seaford City Council at their meeting tonight at 7 pm. If approved, police say it could take about a year before the cameras are installed and operational.