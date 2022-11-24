SEAFORD, Del. -- After welcoming visitors into their wondrous home light display and serving the Seaford community every holiday season for a quarter of a century, Kenna Nethken and his wife Cheryl Webster are hanging up the lights for good.
Catherine Shufelt remembers coming home for winter break when she was in college over 20 years ago to find her parents' home slowly transforming into a winter wonderland.
"It just kind of grew and grew and grew and grew, and eventually, they had so many lights kind of in the trees and things that people were stopping out on the road," Shufelt tells WBOC. "My mom became worried that there was gonna be an accident, so we had the idea to have them drive through. It just became this big thing and thousands of people were coming through every year."
Kenna Nethken, owner of Cut'Em Up Tree Care of Delaware Inc., and his wife Cheryl, continued the tradition at their home in Seaford for 25 years. From glowing reindeer to a cheerful Santa, it's been a tradition that has served the Seaford community in more ways than one. Donations raised during the display have gone to several charitable organizations and volunteers helped to pass out candy canes and direct traffic during the event.
"We were able to raise money for animal charities, as well as the Seaford Kiwanis Club, Heroes Haven, and the local art league," Shufelt says. "Just organizations that we felt needed the extra help, especially during COVID."
This is in addition to the joy ignited in several hearts.
"There's people from the hospital that would come out just in tears telling us how much they appreciate [volunteering], that it was such a release for them," says Nethken.
However, this year, the light displays and holiday decorations have remained in the shed. Family illness caused both Nethken and his wife to make a challenging decision.
"My wife, a couple years ago got cancer and then last year, just about the time we turned on the lights, I had a medical issue that's left me with lasting health issues and we just physically can't do it anymore," says Nethken.
The family is now looking to donate their lights to a non-profit organization that will continue using the display to serve the community and give back. They hope the community's gift of unwavering support will also carry on.
"We really do appreciate all the support over the years, and we hope that whatever organization or organizations that take it over, that they'll support them just as much as they supported us," says Shufelt.
Non-profit organizations interested in carrying on the tradition are encouraged to contact Cut'Em Up Tree Care by phone at 302-629-4655.