SEAFORD, Del. - Officials with the Seaford Police Department say a man has been arrested after an incident involving machetes and a child held captive.
It happened on Thursday, July 30 in the 300 block of North Hall Street. Police received a report of a child being held captive in a bedroom by a man wielding two machetes. When police arrived, they say they cleared the residence and ensured the child and others inside were safe.
Police then received information that the suspect had fled into the community. He was quickly located and identified as Youvensley Estimable. While searching the area nearby, officers say they found two machetes.
Estimable was taken to a nearby medical facility for evaluation and treatment. Police say a warrant has been issued and will be served when Estimable is cleared from the facility.
The warrant was created for the following charges:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony B)
- Aggravated Criminal Mischief (Felony D)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony E)
- Unlawful Imprisonment 1st Degree (Felony G)
- Terroristic Threatening (Misdemeanor A)
Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact the Seaford Police Department. Officials say you can do so via Facebook or by calling 302-629-6645.