DOVER, Del.- A Seaford man has been arrested for several alleged shopliftings at a Dover Walmart over the weekend.
Delaware State Police say they received reports of felony shoplifting that happened Friday morning at the Walmart on Jerome Drive. Investigators say a man pried open a locked drawer and stole two iPhone 14s
On Saturday, troopers and Cheswold Police were called to the Walmart for a shoplifting in progress by the same suspect and two accomplices, according to DSP. The business told police that the suspect was attempting to pry open a locked drawer while the two others distracted employees. Unable to open the drawer, he left the business with a stolen pry bar. He was arrested shortly after.
Troopers say the suspect first gave a fake name but was later identified as Steven Cornish, 34.
Cornish was taken to Troop 9 and charged with:
- Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief (Felony)
- Shoplifting Under $1,500
- Criminal Impersonation
- Conspiracy Third Degree
Cornish was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $3,500 cash bond.
The two accomplices Carolyn Carey, 35, and Darryl Blackwell, 33, both of Dover, were also arrested and released with a criminal summons for Conspiracy Third Degree.