SHARPTOWN, Md. – WBOC has learned that a Seaford woman now faces 15 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges in connection to the seizure of more than 50 animals from a Sharptown property over the summer.
On July 17, 2026, authorities removed 43 dogs, three cats, five chickens and one turtle from a property on East State Street in Sharptown, according to a joint release previously reported by WBOC. Officials said the dogs were housed inside a pole barn in unsanitary conditions without adequate access to water during extreme summer heat.
Investigators also reported a strong ammonia odor inside the building, which they said indicated extended exposure to unclean conditions.
The animals were taken for evaluations and treatment at the Humane Society of Wicomico County, which temporarily closed to the public while staff responded to the massive influx of animals.
At the time, the Humane Society said most of the animals had been signed over to the shelter and were expected to become available for adoption after completing medical evaluations and any necessary treatment.
On July 20, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office said that no criminal charges had been filed and that investigators were continuing to document conditions and review evidence.
Months later, on Oct. 14, 15 counts of animal cruelty were filed in Wicomico County District Court against Dorothy Carter, 64, of Seaford. Each of the charges is listed with an alleged offense date of July 17, and the sheriff’s office has confirmed to WBOC that the charges stem from the incident in Sharptown.
The charges specify animal cruelty through failing to provide adequate food, water, or shelter.
Carter’s trial is currently scheduled for Dec. 2, though her attorney filed a motion to dismiss on Oct. 15. A Wicomico County District Judge has yet to weigh on that motion, according to court records.